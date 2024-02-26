Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Crane worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $168,567,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $121.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

