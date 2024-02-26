Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,730 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Essent Group worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

