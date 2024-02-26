Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.