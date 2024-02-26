Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of MP Materials worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE MP opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

