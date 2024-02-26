Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

