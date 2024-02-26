Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

