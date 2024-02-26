Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.74.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average is $213.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

