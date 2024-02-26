Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

