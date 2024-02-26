Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,441,000 after acquiring an additional 554,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 505,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex stock opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

