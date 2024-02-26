Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,840 shares of company stock valued at $36,349,395. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

