Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 967.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Janus International Group worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBI stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Several research firms recently commented on JBI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

