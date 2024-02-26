Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.18 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.