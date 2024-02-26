Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.29% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01.
PLAYSTUDIOS Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
