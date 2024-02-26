Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

