Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 103,461 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 103,461 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.07% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.42. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

In other news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,858. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

