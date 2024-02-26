Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,944 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,281 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 197,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,342 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

