Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 39,004 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.8 %

VOD stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.