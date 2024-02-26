Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

