Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

