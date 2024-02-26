Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,574,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
