Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 182,825 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 92.41%. The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

