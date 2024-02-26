Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,873 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Gambling.com Group worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 607.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

