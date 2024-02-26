Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $238.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
