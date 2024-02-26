Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

