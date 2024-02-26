Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

KR opened at $48.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

