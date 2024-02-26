Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,214 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Green Plains worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Green Plains by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

