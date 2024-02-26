Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 19,364 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

