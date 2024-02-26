Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,571 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.60% of Utz Brands worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,440,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,543 shares of company stock worth $1,021,447 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

UTZ stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.