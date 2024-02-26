Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 34,835 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,835 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.34% of Gray Television worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Gray Television by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 386,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $6.14 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

