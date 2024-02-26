Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.33% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $788.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

