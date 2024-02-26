Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 54,674 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,674 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Custom Truck One Source worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 1.5 %

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

