Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Korn Ferry worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

