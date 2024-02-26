Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,896 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Anterix worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Anterix by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 78.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $38.25 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $708.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

