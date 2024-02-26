Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 98,320 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,320 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Extreme Networks worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

EXTR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

