Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

