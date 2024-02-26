Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Sterling Check worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 269.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of STER opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

