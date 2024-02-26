Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1,591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 719,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sysco by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 138,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

