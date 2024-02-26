Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

