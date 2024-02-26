Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $434,000 Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Banc of California worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 414.6% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 190,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 153,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $830.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

