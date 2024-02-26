Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of MarineMax worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax Stock Down 2.5 %

HZO opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

