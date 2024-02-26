Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

