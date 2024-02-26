Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

