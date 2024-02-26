Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,726 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

