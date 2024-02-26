Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,167 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

