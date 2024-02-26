Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

