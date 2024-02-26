Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.