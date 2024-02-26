Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Copart worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

