Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 54,293 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Mativ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mativ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the third quarter worth $221,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mativ during the third quarter worth $2,354,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mativ by 264.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mativ by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

