Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 206.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

