Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,066 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $250.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

